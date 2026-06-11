GOP Rep. Cites Iraq And Afghanistan To Defend Trump's Attack On Iran

"We were in Iraq and Afghanistan for over 20 years" isn't the flex Rep. Claudia Tenney thinks it is. Here she is during an interview on Newsmax TV this Wednesday sounding just as dumb as Orange Julius.

RECHENBERG: What do you say to the Americans out there? They're sick and tired of this war. They voted for President Trump because he promised to end wars, not start wars. He called himself the president of peace. What is your message to those people experiencing this war fatigue? TENNEY: Yeah, well, it's not been very long. We were in Iraq and Afghanistan for over 20 years under a couple of different presidents. So this is a very short term conflict, and this is all about lasting peace. It's not a forever war. President Trump is trying to rid us of a terrorist regime that has been wreaking havoc on our own military, threatening to have a nuclear weapon, which they were just about close to having, a weapons-grade nuclear weapon. This is a regime we've been fighting for 47 years. They have no problem killing their own people in the streets, gouging out the eyes of women or anyone who stands up to the regime. It's time for them to go, and it's time to have peace and prosperity.

We had a nuclear deal with Iran under the Obama administration which Trump tore up. According to the Center for International Policy:

The IAEA issued more than a dozen reports on Iranian compliance from 2016 through 2018 and found no evidence of substantive Iranian violations of the agreement.12 The reports described consistent Iranian fulfillment of its obligations under the agreement. Typical was the IAEA report of June 6, 2018,13 issued soon after the announcement of US withdrawal from the agreement. The report made clear that, contrary to claims by the Trump administration, Iranian officials were still implementing their obligations. Its findings included the following: Iran’s stockpile of low enriched uranium at that time was 123.9 kg, below the 300 kg limit set by the accord. The number of installed IR-1 centrifuges at Natanz remained below the 5,060 limit set by the agreement. Iran enriched uranium only to 3.67 percent uranium-235, the limit set by the deal. The stockpile of heavy water of 120.3 metric tons was below the negotiated 130 metric ton limit. IAEA monitoring extended to all nuclear facilities, research and development activities, and all associated mining, milling and industrial production facilities. It is significant that the IAEA was able to measure stockpiles to the nearest 100 grams and enrichment levels to 3 figures. This was an indication of accuracy and added intelligence value of enhanced IAEA inspections and reporting.14

After Trump dismantled it:

In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal. Others involved in the deal, particularly its European partners, tried to keep the deal running without the United States, but in 2019 Iran accelerated its uranium enrichment, and the JCPOA further deteriorated. In February 2021, at the direction of its parliament, Iran suspended implementation of the Additional Protocol following almost three years of unilateral maximum pressure sanctions imposed by the United States. There is still no alternative for the deal despite periodic attempts by China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, Iran and the United States to revive the JCPOA’s core bargain of sanctions relief for constraints of Iran’s nuclear program. Iran’s advancing uranium enrichment program remains the key obstacle for diplomats trying to revive the deal. The JCPOA restricted Iran from enriching uranium past 3.67% until 2030, but today, Iran is enriching uranium to a higher purity and its stockpile is increasing. In March 2025, the IAEA reported that Iran increased its stockpile across all levels of enrichment, with an increase in its 60 percent highly enriched uranium from 182 kg in October 2024 to 275 kg in February 2025. Iran is also introducing advanced centrifuges and conducting experiments with uranium metal. As seen from the chart, Iran’s breakout time — the amount of time it would take to produce enough highly enriched fissile material for a nuclear weapon, but not including the time it would take to build a weapon — had been substantially decreased from more than one year during the deal to one week or less as of the IAEA’s November 2024 report. The IAEA also noted that the currently delayed inspection process in Iran would make it difficult to detect any breakout promptly.

But they're going to keep pretending Trump was interested in dismantling their nuclear program, instead of being the one responsible for accelerating it as this liar did here.

NEWSMAX: What do you say to Americans who are sick and tired of this war? They voted for President Trump because he promised to end wars, not start wars, and they're experiencing war fatigue REP. CLAUDIA TENNEY: Well, it's not been very long. We were in Iraq and Afghanistan for over 20 years



— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) June 10, 2026 at 9:12 AM

Users on social media responded to Tenney's nonsense as well.

Illegal war, no WMDs, massacred girls school, lost the strait with no benefit at all. Also Trump sold out Afghanistan to Taliban terrorists. It's a failure because of him. No Justice — Chris⚖️Justice (@chrisjustice01.bsky.social) June 10, 2026 at 9:16 AM

Amazing how this 'we've been fighting Iran for 47 years' bullshit has been allowed to become beyond question. — milominder (@milominder.bsky.social) June 10, 2026 at 9:15 AM

47 years = 1979. When the magats AND military pundits yap about Iran, the actual date to reference wasn't the hostage taking but the REASON why Iran stopped being pro-Western that would be 1953 when MI5, CIA & British Petroleum (surprise) .. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1953_Ir...



— Tim (@blue-co-tim.bsky.social) June 10, 2026 at 9:52 AM

Someone else did a longer war IS NOT the flex you think it is. Americans are suffering. You can’t lie about grocery prices and gas prices, BECAUSE THEY ALSO AFFECT MAGAs. This is the stupidest talking point in history. — Jay Lionel (@jaylionel.bsky.social) June 10, 2026 at 9:48 AM