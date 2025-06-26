Newmax Host Makes Case Against Trump Winning Nobel Peace Prize

Newsmax host Marc Lotter undermined Trump's obsession with winning a Nobel peace prize by remembering that Pakistan was for Trump until he bombed Iran.

Rep. Buddy Carter was licking Trump's boots and claiming Trump already brought peace between Israel and Iran after bombing the Iranians.

CARTER: There's no way they can have a nuclear bomb. We cannot allow that. The world would not allow that. And thanks to his actions that he has brought peace here. Now he's brokered this peace deal. And I would submit to you that there's no one more deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize than Donald J. Trump. LOTTER: Yeah, Congressman, I mean, you're not the only one who thinks that. Pakistan. Yes. Pakistan also nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, only to condemn him a day later for the strikes on Iran.



Now, of course, Pakistan is a close ally of Iran.

Oops, never mind.

Trump's begging for a Nobel Peace prize is like a child in a sandbox pleading with the adults to give him his Tonka truck, when all they have is a dirty old hula hoop.

It's impossible to win a Nobel Peace Prize by bombing a country that did not attack you.