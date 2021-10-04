Politics
It's October, And Already 'War On Christmas' Season

The Republican desperation is showing.
By Frances Langum
Sorry kids, supply chain problems due to year two of a worldwide pandemic mean you're going to get a lot less cheap plastic crap made in China under the tree this year.

Or, as fully vaccinated Brian Kilmeade sitting on the Fox and Friends couch puts it: "Nobody wants to work!"

Won't someone think of the coffee pods (yeah) that Steve Doocy can't find on the shelves?

But that's nothing compared to the weekend Republican Representative and self-described "chairwoman of the Election Integrity Caucus" Claudia Tenney had on Twitter.

That's right, it's never too early to start celebrating the War on Christmas. And it caused Twitter to break out ALL of their clown memes, this being the best in my opinion:

claudia_tenney_has_spoken.jpeg

And to get real for a moment, these two tweets:

Of course, don't expect Election Integrity Caucus Congresswoman to be interested in reality. The "War on Christmas" is coming particularly early this year, because Republicans are desperate to change the subject from Jan 6 sentencings and Trump Organization tax fraud trials, the end.

