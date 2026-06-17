Hillary Clinton Criticizes Biden For Choosing To Run Again In 2024

"He made a terrible mistake for himself, his legacy, and for the country," she said.
By Susie MadrakJune 17, 2026

Hillary Clinton joined New Yorker editor David Remnick for a sit-down discussion and weighed in on how the Democrats stumbled and allowed for a situation where Trump was able to get reelected, via Mediaite:

“He made a terrible mistake. He made a terrible mistake for himself, his legacy, and for the country. He had said that he would not run again. And counterfactual narratives are always a bit tricky,” Clinton began, adding:

But I believe if he had kept to that plan and said, in, say, the late summer of ’23, that he wasn’t going to run, that he was going to pass, you know, the torch to the next generation, we would have had a real contest. And very sadly, I believe whoever emerged from that contest, whether it was the vice president or a governor or a senator or anybody else, would have beaten Donald Trump.

So I think it was a terrible miscalculation on the part of President Biden. But once he didn’t move, and and did not, you know, admit that he had said he was going to step aside and then decided not to, and held on for as long as he did, we were in a terrible dilemma.

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