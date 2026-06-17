Hillary Clinton Criticizes Biden For Choosing To Run Again In 2024

Hillary Clinton joined New Yorker editor David Remnick for a sit-down discussion and weighed in on how the Democrats stumbled and allowed for a situation where Trump was able to get reelected, via Mediaite:

“He made a terrible mistake. He made a terrible mistake for himself, his legacy, and for the country. He had said that he would not run again. And counterfactual narratives are always a bit tricky,” Clinton began, adding: