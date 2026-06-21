Lawrence O'Donnell: Trump Loses To Obama In Every Way

Lawrence O'Donnell compares Trump to Obama and finds that Trump comes up short in every way imaginable.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 21, 2026

After Trump signed the letter of surrender peace treaty with Iran, Lawrence O'Donnell on MS NOW's The Last Word didn't hold back as he shredded the treaty and chewed up Trump and spat him out.

O'Donnell said that Trump was stupid for breaking the treaty crafted by Obama's administration and that "he never, ever should have tried to play a game that Barack Obama played before him."

Then, after comparing Trump's peace treaty from Temu to Obama's, he went on to compare the two men, and that's where it really got brutal. O'Donnell started with Obama:

Humanity, dignity, and amazing presidential grace.

And then came Donald Trump: disgraceful, heartless vulgarity, relentless stupidity, and cruelty.

And it's all there in the record now. It's all there in the video record. It's all there in the written record. Historians now have everything, everything they need to compare these two presidencies and to compare these two men in every way. And Donald Trump is the loser in that comparison in every possible way.

It's hard to argue with the truth. Trump would be really upset if he had the cognitive functioning left to understand what O'Donnell had said.

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