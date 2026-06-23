Melissa DeRosa: Socialists Are 'Parasites' Latching Onto The Democratic Party

You don't often hear establishment Democrats express their contempt for Democratic Socialists so openly and brazenly as Andrew Cuomo's former chief-of-staff did last night on Fox News, saying, "they are going to latch on to the Democratic Party, feed off of it, with the overall goal of taking it over and killing it."

And Andrew Cuomo still wonders why he lost so badly to Zohran Mamdani last year.

From her interview with Bret Baier last night.

BRET BAIER: "Do you see this as a major shift for the Democratic Party?" MELISSA DeROSA: "Well, first of all, they're not Democrats, right? They're socialists, and they're essentially parasites. They've decided that they cannot win on their own by creating their own party, so they are going to latch on to the Democratic Party, feed off of it, with the overall goal of taking it over and killing it. And so that's what the DSA is doing. They started this back in 2016 with Bernie versus Hillary. AOC then gets elected in 2018. You see the introduction of the squad and what's been happening since then. And so this year, they really do feel like it's their big opportunity. They are going for broke. And you don't see them trying to win purple seats or red seats. You see them trying to pick off democrats in safe blue seats. One of the candidates you just had up on the screen is actually running against the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Adriano Espaillat. 100% voting record with the democratic party. He's not an anti-semite. He believes in public safety. He believes in opportunity, innovation and capitalism, and for that, they are trying to off him. So yes, it's a terrible thing for the Democratic party, and if they are successful in taking over, then I think it's going to set the party back decades."

And the "parasites" she's referring to specifically are Brad Lander in NY-10, Claire Valdez in NY-07, and Darializa Avila Chevalier in NY-13. Lander and Valdez are expected to easily win in the Democratic primaries today in New York, with Chevalier in a close race against Adriano Espaillat.