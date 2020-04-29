Gov. Cuomo Skewers GOP Senators: 'People Are Dying, You Can't Stop The Politics Even Now?'

During his daily press conference, Governor Andrew Cuomo highlighted the efforts of Americans to make masks to protect healthcare workers in contrast to Republican senators threatening to leave New York twisting in the wind.
Cuomo ripped into DC Republican senators for their selfish attitude toward the states first.
"Who do state and local governments fund? State and local governments fund police, firefighters, nurses, school teachers, food banks," he said. "That's who I want to fund. And that's what it means to fund a state and local government, and that's the choice that they're making."
He went on to give a slow clap to the symbolic and useless tributes to healthcare workers, including the expensive flyovers by the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels, which he viewed as empty gestures and little more.
"[DC Republicans] want to fund corporate America. That's who puts money in their pockets," Cuomo said. "And I say, let's fund working Americans."
Warming up, he went on. "It's just smoke and mirrors to avoid the American people seeing the reality, which is whose pocket they want to put money in versus whose pocket state and local governments want to fund."
Cuomo has said a lot of this before but this time he ended on an upbeat note. Displaying some of the thousands of homemade masks sent by Americans, he pointed out the good in people versus the rottenness of the politicians who want to serve their masters instead of ordinary people.
We receive thousands of masks from all across America. Unsolicited, in the mail, homemade, creative, personal, with beautiful notes, from all across the country, literally, just saying, thinking about you, we care, we love you, we want to help. And this is just people's way of saying we care and we want to help. This is what this country is about and this is what Americans are about. A little bit more of this and a little bit less of the partisanship and the ugliness, and this country would be a better place. Thank you.
As one mask maker among others on our C&L team, I concur. People care and are loving and the Republicans in DC right now are not representatives of the people. We are not going to consign our elderly and veterans to a Covid death and we are not going to shove states off the map by forcing them into bankruptcy. Period.