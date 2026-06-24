"Regime Change" Book Shows Trump Is A Nightmare

The fact that the U.S. President cares more about his reflecting pool mess than the Iran War shows Trump is exactly who we thought he was.

But in case you need more stories to fuel your nightmares, there's a new book.

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan talked to Lawrence O’Donnell about their new book “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.” The book is packed full of horrors about the Trump 2.0 administration. Haberman and Swan detail how the president makes policy decisions based on "pure

gut instinct" and that Trump's foreign policy is "spur-of-the moment."

Haberman and Swan said that White House advisors seem to be scared of the president, even though some of his ideas are off the rails. For example, one source told the reporters that Trump’s plan for the U.S. to take over the Gaza Strip is “legitimately nutso."

One of the scariest parts of the interview with Lawrence? When the two journalists told O'Donnell that the group in the president's second administration "genuinely want to see" Trump succeed. Awesome.

The New York Times’ reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan kept the insane and awful stories about how Donald Trump is running our government a secret until they could sell their book. It makes me ill that these two journalists could have used the platform of the New York Times to tell Americans about the dangers of Trump and his crew. I don't want to help Haberman and Swan sell their book but here at Crooks and Liars we report the news. And this book is part of the news.

The story from "Regime Change" on how Trump picked his cabinet is especially awful.

How Trump Picked His Cabinet

On TikTok, UnderTheDeskNews details part the "Regime Change" book, how Trump picked his cabinet: