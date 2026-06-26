RFK Jr. Offers Bribe For Iowa Politician To Drop Out

Rick Stewart, a Libertarian who is running for Congress in northeast Iowa's 2nd District, said he received a call from Kennedy on June 11 and provided a screenshot of the call log to the Des Moines Register.

In a recording of the call with Stewart, Kennedy described himself as a "liaison with the White House" and told Stewart, "if you want to work with us, I will be your advocate."

The Register obtained the recording from Libertarian Party of Iowa Chair Stephanie Berlin, who sat in on the call with Stewart and recorded it.

It's the second time this month that an Iowa Libertarian has accused Kennedy of trying to influence an Iowa race. Marco Battaglia, a candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, said he also received a call from Kennedy this month urging him to drop out.