RFK Jr. Offers Bribe For Iowa Politician To Drop Out

You know things are going badly for Republicans in Iowa when Republicans are already offering bribes to get Libertarians out of races expected to be close. And if this is any indication, Iowa's 2nd and 3rd districts look to be swinging in Democrats' favor.
Source: Des Moines Register
Rick Stewart, a Libertarian who is running for Congress in northeast Iowa's 2nd District, said he received a call from Kennedy on June 11 and provided a screenshot of the call log to the Des Moines Register.
In a recording of the call with Stewart, Kennedy described himself as a "liaison with the White House" and told Stewart, "if you want to work with us, I will be your advocate."
The Register obtained the recording from Libertarian Party of Iowa Chair Stephanie Berlin, who sat in on the call with Stewart and recorded it.
It's the second time this month that an Iowa Libertarian has accused Kennedy of trying to influence an Iowa race. Marco Battaglia, a candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, said he also received a call from Kennedy this month urging him to drop out.
Technically, since RFK Jr hasn't offered anything specific other than help, he probably couldn't be prosecuted for this. But he probably doesn't want to find out if that's truly the case or not.
Unearthed audio: RFK Jr. pushes a third-party candidate to drop out in exchange for a taxpayer-funded position in the federal government:
“I can’t go into specifics because there’s legal prohibitions about that.” pic.twitter.com/WWemCW0AXJ
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 25, 2026