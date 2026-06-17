Students For Trump Co-Founder And Fake Secret Service Pal Arrested

MAGA influencer Ryan Fournier and his friend Jordan Daley were arrested last week after one allegedly used fake Secret Service “credentials” to get into strip clubs and have Uber drivers run red lights, etc. while the other violated a court order after he contacted an ex-girlfriend he had allegedly bludgeoned.

Fournier, a co-founder of Students for Trump, was arrested for allegedly striking his girlfriend in the head with a gun, we reported in 2023. Those charges were dropped. But Fournier was arrested again, just a few weeks ago, after allegedly hitting another girlfriend in the head with his fists, threatening to kill her and “crush your head in with this lamp.”

On Friday, Fournier was arrested yet again, this time accused of violating a court order by texting his ex-girlfriend, The Bulwark has reported. But domestic violence is only a partial tale of Fournier’s misdoings. He cofounded a fake law firm that bilked unwitting clients of thousands of dollars, Bulwark reporter Will Sommer said. He has also stoked vigilantism via his 1.2 million followers on Xitter.

Then there’s the wild and crazy story of fake Secret Service Agent Daley.

“According to court documents, text messages, and interviews with those with knowledge of the investigation, the pair had been perpetuating the fiction that Daley was an agent assigned to protect Fournier in an effort to impress or intimidate D.C. denizens, from Uber drivers to strip-club employees and even other right-wing influencers. It was all part of an effort to make both men look more important than they were,” Sommer wrote.

For example, Daley flashed his fake badge to try to enter the VIP room of a strip club. “Audio recorded by a security camera even caught Daley gentlemanly offering to use his supposed law enforcement status to escort an employee of the strip club through airport security for an upcoming flight,” Sommer reported.

Now Fournier has turned on his friend and has begun insisting he really was working for the Secret Service “to help the agency uncover the extent of Daley’s deceptions,” Sommer’s article says. Fournier has also claimed to be an adviser to the Trump White House, including advising on the war in Iran.

As for Daley, he blames Fournier for introducing him as a Secret Service agent. “I’m getting roped into a whole bunch of shit,” he told Sommer.

I highly recommend the full article, though it is behind a paywall.

But the sad thing is, with a few changed details, you could easily see these two actually working for Trump. They certainly have the necessary BS and brutalism that exemplifies their favorite fraudster and sexual assaulter.