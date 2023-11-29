Trump Fan Club Founder Charged For Slamming GF's Head With A Gun

Only the very best people!
By Susie MadrakNovember 29, 2023

Students for Trump co-founder Ryan Fournier is facing misdemeanor charges in North Carolina for assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon, law enforcement records show. Via Axios:

Fournier, who studied at Campbell University in Raleigh, co-founded Students for Trump ahead of the 2016 election and now leads the group Radical Alert, which "exposes" radicals' hate that has "taken over American college campuses," according to its X bio.

Driving the news: Fournier, 27, was arrested in Johnston County last Tuesday for assaulting and striking his girlfriend by "grabbing her right arm and striking her in the forehead" with a handgun, according to the magistrate's order.

He posted bond later that evening and waived his right to an attorney. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Huh. So slamming your girlfriend in the forehead with a gun is a misdemeanor charge in the great state of North Carolina? No wonder so many misogynists are drawn there!

But Ryan's gonna have to work a little harder to meet the standard set by his hero Trump, who ALLEGEDLY ripped his wife's hair out and ALLEGEDLY NOT REALLY raped her because they were still married at the time and you can't rape your wife, one of his lawyers claimed.

I just get all warm and fuzzy thinking about him in the White House again, don't you?

This couldn't possibly be the same guy, could it?

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon