Founder Of 'Students For Trump' Pleads Guilty To Fraud

Source: New York Daily News

The founder of Students for Trump pleaded guilty Tuesday to running a $46,000 scam in which he posed as a lawyer and gave legal advice.

John Lambert, 23, created a website for a fake law firm called Pope & Dunn and claimed to be Eric Pope, a graduate of NYU Law School with a finance degree from the University of Pennsylvania and 15 years of experience in corporate and patent law, prosecutors said.

In brief remarks in Manhattan Federal Court, the babyfaced fraudster from Knoxville, Tenn. said he engaged in the scheme with an accomplice who was not identified.

Lambert said they represented themselves as “qualified lawyers...providing legal services."

He said he was living in North Carolina when he ran the scam between 2016 and 2018.

...

Lambert achieved notoriety during the presidential campaign for the group he founded with classmate Ryan Fournier at Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C., in 2015. They made frequent media appearances and ran a Students For Trump Twitter account featuring photos of bikini-clad women and pics of themselves at political events.