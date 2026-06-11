Trump Family Made Billions On Crypto, Everyone Else Lost Billions

We need to get the House back to investigate this massive grift.
By John AmatoJune 11, 2026

Reuters (subscription required) did a deep dive into the Trump family's exploits in the crypto market and uncovered some fascinating data, some of which is not unexpected.

Reuters, set out to determine just how much money the Trumps have made from their four main crypto projects, how much of their own cash they staked on those projects, and how outside investors in those projects have fared.

The conclusion: the Trump family has made $2.3 billion from crypto with little-to-no downside risk, while other investors have lost $2.3 billion, including paper losses, as of the end of April.

All for me and none for you!

It's a great article.

Open thread.

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