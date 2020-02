Spent a good chunk of the weekend downsizing the many things that have collected in my house over the last 20 plus years of living here. I've still got a bit to go but I feel a lot of progress was made. It has to get done as we're moving in April and I want to get the place on the market by the end of February.

What I can't give to friends, donate or recycle is going to the curb. The garbage man has gotta be hating me by now.

What are you listening to tonight>