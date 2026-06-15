Trump Hijacks The 4th Of July Because America's 250th Birthday Is Apparently About Him

Donald J. Trump has big plans for America's 250th birthday: a Trump rally. Held at the Lincoln Memorial, naturally, because nothing honors the Great Emancipator like making it all about someone else. He is the GOP’s special boy, after all.

'On July 4th, at The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, in beautiful and safe Washington D.C., we are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a “TRIBUTE TO AMERICA,”' he wrote on Truth Social. Starting at 7 P.M. EST, this HUGE Celebration will honor our Country's People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs."

"With the backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial and surrounding the beautifully new Reflecting Pool, more than 300 Members of our strong and talented Military Bands, Orchestras, and Ceremonial Units, will perform Patriotic Melodies and American Classics, and my Playlist (We will have none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!), as we celebrate our Country, and Rally into the next 250 years," he continued.

"This ensemble will be the largest formation of Joint Military Music and Ceremonial performances in History," he added. "There will be incredible Flyovers and Airshows featuring our Top Military Pilots and Equipment, and I will deliver keynote remarks that you will not want to miss. To conclude the program, and commemorate this Historic Occasion, I will be launching, what will be, the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY, right here in our Nation's Capital. Do not miss it. See you on JULY 4th in Washington, D.C. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Trump has steadily made America's 250th anniversary celebrations his own personal production. When performers began pulling out of the Great American State Fair — a marquee anniversary event — citing their discomfort with its ties to Trump, he simply announced he'd headline it himself. The White House has also woven in his personal interests, hosting a UFC showcase on his 80th birthday Sunday, a sport he's long been known to favor.

He's the 'me me me' president while Americans are struggling to survive. And we know how this will turn out:

Josh Hokit just ended his post-fight speech at the White House UFC event by yelling "Michelle Obama is a man!" A disgraceful spectacle through and through — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-15T02:53:43.707Z

Hokit can fuck all the way off.