Geography Is HARD: Trump Says Maine Lobsters Come From Japan

During a presser in the White House on Thursday to announce he was calling off the strikes on Iran, Trump disassembled into waxing that fishermen love him, and then devolved into claiming "you have to go to Japan to get a Maine lobster."

Taco Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, canceled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening.”

Nobody saw that coming, right?

Trump then rambled through several other ideas that struck his fancy, including bragging, the saying he shouldn't brag, then bragging some more while lying on top of it all.

TRUMP: America's fishermen have never had a better ally in the White House than Donald Trump. That I will say. I shouldn't say that because I don't want to brag, but based on the vote of getting almost every vote ever, but you have never had. And again, in Maine, I opened it up. You know who's fishing there, Canada, Canada, Japan, was fishing there, Maine lobster. You couldn't get a Maine lobster. You had to go to Japan to get a Maine lobster. You had to go to Canada to get a Maine lobster. They were fishing there. Not only that, you had to go a day and a half in a boat and they had you at three knots. That means like essentially a little bit different than three miles an hour, but it means slow three knots until you got outside of this 500 mile area because they didn't want you to disturb the fish that you weren't allowed to fish for. These people are crazy.

Demented Donald makes no sense.

Even if he is trying, in some way, to attack Canada, his words make no sense.

Maine's Department of Marine Resources has stated that "they have no issues getting Maine lobster from Maine fishermen. "Over the last 20 years, Maine fishermen have caught between 75 million and 130 million pounds of lobster each year, bringing in roughly $430 million a year. Lobster is Maine's second largest export."

Here's an old tweet showing that Trump's trade wars heavily impacted the lobster industry back in 2019.