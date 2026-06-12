Why The Heck Did Trump Need 22 Medical Specialists For His Checkup?

The Washington Post reported this week that Donald Trump “appears to have set a new bar” for the greatest number of medical specialists involved in a presidential checkup. His 22 specialists are nearly double the 12 involved in Geroge W. Bush’s first presidential checkup and are more than four times the five involved in George H.W. Bush’s.

More concerningly, it’s double the 11 specialists involved in Trump’s 2019 checkup and quite a few more than the 14 involved in his checkup last year. To quote a friend who heard about the 22 specialists, “I don’t think I have that many organs!”

Dick Cheney’s cardiologist, Jonathan Reiner, offered a more professional view for The Post. He called it “an extraordinary number” of specialists and asked what specialties they represented and “Why so many?”

Predictably, the White House is claiming there’s nothing to see here. “The involvement of multiple specialists reflects a comprehensive, multidisciplinary evaluation consistent with best practices for executive-level medical care,” the White House said in a statement.

“We have nothing to hide,” a White House official told The Post.

So, you know they are hiding something.

It’s not just the shocking number of professionals that raise questions but the fact that it was Trump's third medical “checkup” in 13 months.

Despite all the protestations that Dear Leader is in top condition, you don’t have to be a doctor to see that Trump is deteriorating right before our eyes.