'FAKE NEWS,' Says HHS, Of Meeting That Definitely Happened With Its $1 Million Donor

The Trump administration is denying any pay-to-play arrangement with Taylor Farms after federal health officials briefly reported—then walked back—a positive Cyclospora test tied to the company's lettuce, all amid a growing multistate outbreak.

Progressive outlet MeidasTouch flagged an FEC filing showing Taylor Fresh Foods, the parent company, cut a $1 million check to MAGA Inc. back in March 2025.

Around about the same time, the New York Times reported that Taylor Farms executives sat down with White House and FDA officials last Thursday specifically to gripe about how the outbreak response was being handled. The company also recently brought on former White House aide Trent Morse, presumably not for his lettuce expertise.

HHS's response to all this was about as subtle as you'd expect: the agency accused critics of implying collusion while ignoring the facts, insisting nothing but science and public safety drives its decisions even though there is nothing science-y about the agency’s head, RFK Jr.

Of course, their response was the all-too-typical, "FAKE NEWS!" victimization cry from this administration while Americans are literally shitting themselves.

This is how the FAKE NEWS works: imply collusion, ignore the facts.



Nothing influences our decisions except science and the safety of the American people.https://t.co/RgOhyLHCh1 https://t.co/KHiZMiurVO — HHS Rapid Response (@HHSResponse) July 20, 2026

Meanwhile, the actual outbreak timeline is its own hot mess. The FDA said Friday it had traced contaminated shredded iceberg lettuce—served at Taco Bell locations in five states—back to a single Mexican supplier. By Sunday, that positive test had become a "false positive," and Taylor Farms claimed it got an apology from the FDA. By Monday, the FDA was denying any apology was ever issued, while still asserting the epidemiological data points back to Taylor Farms regardless of the lab error.

CEO Bruce Taylor personally forked over a whopping $400,000 to Republican-aligned PACs across 2025 and 2026, including six figures each to NRSC Victory and the Cornyn Victory Committee. Additionally, a smaller assist was given to a bipartisan produce-industry PAC.

Taylor Farms, for its part, has recalled 25 lettuce and salad products across 27 states and says it's done sourcing iceberg lettuce from central Mexico for the rest of the season.

On the numbers: the CDC says at least 1,645 people have gotten sick and 141 have been hospitalized, with over 5,000 additional illnesses under investigation. Michigan alone is reporting more than 6,000 cases—well above what's shown in the CDC's own count, which the agency attributes to lag time in official reporting.

And you'll notice that the HHS didn't deny any of MeidasTouch's report. They just wrote "FAKE NEWS" and left it at that. Problem solved!