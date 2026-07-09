Nigel Farage To Take On Garbage Can In Clackton By-Election

Nigel Farage's cunning stunt appears to have backfired, as all the other major parties in Britain have decided not to run candidates in the by-election he created, leaving him to face a garbage-can-wearing comedian named Count Binface.

Source: CNN

London — A political gamble looks like it has spectacularly backfired.

When British right-wing populist leader Nigel Farage announced he was resigning as a lawmaker and triggering a special election in the face of a swirl of allegations over personal financing, he sought the high ground, declaring that the “judges of my actions” should be his constituents.

Instead, rival parties dismissed his actions as a stunt and said they would sit out the election, leaving his principal opponent as a garbage-can wearing comedian whose policies include forcing rule-breaking cyclists to ride unicycles.

Farage, the leader of the Reform UK party – which is topping most UK opinion polls – is facing allegations he failed to declare millions of pounds’ worth of gifts from wealthy donors and is being investigated by parliament’s standards watchdog. He has denied any wrongdoing.

He resigned as a member of parliament for Clacton-on-Sea, his constituency in southeast England, on Tuesday, amid the mounting controversy over undeclared financial donations.