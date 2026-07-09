Nigel Farage To Take On Garbage Can In Clackton By-Election

With other parties abandoning the race, Farage's only opponent so far is a garbage-can wearing space alien named Count Binface.
By Ed ScarceJuly 9, 2026

Nigel Farage's cunning stunt appears to have backfired, as all the other major parties in Britain have decided not to run candidates in the by-election he created, leaving him to face a garbage-can-wearing comedian named Count Binface.

Source: CNN

London — A political gamble looks like it has spectacularly backfired.

When British right-wing populist leader Nigel Farage announced he was resigning as a lawmaker and triggering a special election in the face of a swirl of allegations over personal financing, he sought the high ground, declaring that the “judges of my actions” should be his constituents.

Instead, rival parties dismissed his actions as a stunt and said they would sit out the election, leaving his principal opponent as a garbage-can wearing comedian whose policies include forcing rule-breaking cyclists to ride unicycles.

Farage, the leader of the Reform UK party – which is topping most UK opinion polls – is facing allegations he failed to declare millions of pounds’ worth of gifts from wealthy donors and is being investigated by parliament’s standards watchdog. He has denied any wrongdoing.

He resigned as a member of parliament for Clacton-on-Sea, his constituency in southeast England, on Tuesday, amid the mounting controversy over undeclared financial donations.

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon