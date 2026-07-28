Ousted Republican Senator Threatens To Go Nuclear Against Trump

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn was recently defeated in May's GOP primary by his Trump-endorsed opponent, Ken Paxton. With his days now officially numbered, Cornyn has publicly made it crystal clear that he has nothing left to lose, and he's coming for the big guy in the Oval Office with his "newfound political freedom" in tow.

Punchbowl News reports on Cornyn's new plan to extract as many concessions from the Trump White House as possible before essentially blowing up what's left on his way out the door.

At the top of the ousted Republican's shit list is his thinly veiled extortion plan to harness the confirmation of Trump’s nomination of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to put the kibosh on the Trump Administration's anti-weaponization fund -- an outrageous, taxpayer funded chest that serves the sole purpose of divvying out massive payouts to people who claim to have been unfairly targeted by the Biden Administration's Justice Department.

Speaking to Punchbowl News, Cornyn said, "They’re not enthusiastic about it, but if they want to get [Blanche] out of the committee, I think they realize they need to talk to us."

Following his primary loss to Paxton, which effectively freed him of the chains of Trump loyalty in a devoutly MAGA party, Cornyn has already successfully harnessed that "newfound political freedom" to extort concessions, threatening ambassador nominees just last week to secure a commitment for international AIDS relief funding.

But one thing Cornyn made exceedingly clear was the fact that he's just getting started.

"You ain't seen nothing yet," the ousted GOP senator said.

Cornyn has joined the ranks among the growing number of what The Washington Post calls "apostates" -- a collection of Republican lawmakers who have recently been ousted by Trump-endorsed opponents and are now perfectly poised to undercut the Trump White House at every turn on their way out.

WaPo's Karen Tumulty previously wrote of these congress members, "They now have nothing to lose if they stand up against him."