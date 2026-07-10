Pouting Trump Sh*ts On Republicans By Refusing To Sign Popular Bipartisan Bill

This was a layup for Trump and Congressional Republicans. Instead, Trump shot them in the face.
Pouting Trump Sh*ts On Republicans By Refusing To Sign Popular Bipartisan Bill
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoJuly 10, 2026

On Truth Social, Trump once again announced he will not sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act into law, but as the waiting period expires, it automatically becomes law.

The Housing Bill had wide bipartisan support and passed the Senate and the House easily; if Trump signed it, it could have been a rebel yell for Demented Donald and Congressional Republicans.

Trump loves photo-op signing ceremonies and would have made it seem like he was the one helping the American people. Instead, he shows how much contempt he has for the public at large.

Instead, the narcissistic addled brain fool won't play ball with his own party because he's a whiny ass titty baby. Trump accomplishes nothing positive with this action, but that's his forte.

So far, Mike Johnson's House has done nothing to help the American people and instead focuses on conspiracy-driven investigations, denials of Trump's criminality, and voter suppression actions.

With the Iran war spiraling out of control again, gas prices and inflation high, and the cost of living crushing the working class, if anyone needed a win, it was the GOP.

Maria Bartiromo had to be dragged to school over the bill—by a Republican.

GOP Rep. French Hill has to explain the Constitution to a confused Maria Bartiromo

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-10T13:12:45.155Z

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