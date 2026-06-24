GOPer Awkwardly Praises Bill Trump Just Rage-Torched

Arkansas Republican Rep. French Hill didn't get the memo. Trump canceled the signing of the sweeping bipartisan bill that could boost the U.S. housing supply and lower costs for millions of renters and buyers nationwide. Of course he did. Is anyone surprised Trump rage-torched it? Well, Rep. Hill will be.

"It's a legitimate issue," Hill said. "And Tim Scott and I found a way to put that into law that, in our view, meets the President's test, but absolutely will not reduce capital flowing into housing, which has been my top goal."

"Lower the cost of housing, make it more affordable, more accessible, encourage the banks to lend more that have been shut down since the global financial crisis in 2008," he continued. "And this bill does that. And so I'm proud of the work that both chambers struggled through. For those of you who cover this every day, you know the back and forth between the House and Senate."

"And I'm proud of the work of the House and Senate to get people to yes," he added. "And so I yield back."

Meanwhile, moments earlier, Trump killed the bipartisan bill.

"Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled [SIC] until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency," he wrote. "Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT."

Yeah, sure thing. The SAVE Act is being sold as a fix for non-citizen voting — a problem that doesn't exist. Federal voter registration already requires applicants to affirm citizenship under penalty of perjury, and study after study confirms that non-citizens voting in federal elections is vanishingly rare. What the SAVE Act would actually accomplish is throwing a wrench into nonprofit voter registration drives, burying election officials in paperwork, and making it harder for eligible Americans to vote.

And that last part is precisely what Trump hopes to accomplish before the midterms. The housing crisis is real, and Americans need relief from backbreaking, rising costs for rent and mortgages. We don't need fixes for imaginary problems, thankyouverymuch.