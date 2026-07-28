State Sen. Claims Angie Craig Sought His Endorsement While He Was In ICU

Things seem to be heating up in Minnesota for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.

Source: NBC News

Democratic Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman said Friday that Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., sought his endorsement for her U.S. Senate campaign while he was in intensive care following the June 2025 attempt on his life.

Hoffman said in a statement to NBC News on Sunday that a “dear and trusted friend” approached him for an endorsement twice — once while he was in the intensive care unit and the second time while he was recovering at home — and that the friend “confirmed that the endorsement requests came from Congresswoman Craig.”

Hoffman’s remarks came at a campaign event for Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is also seeking the Democratic Senate nomination.

“When [Craig] said she wanted my endorsement, she was doing that during moments when our family’s story had high visibility, and that’s all you need to know that the difference is between the opponent that Peggy has and Peggy Flanagan. Because Peggy Flanagan, she checked on us out of her love for how we were doing and if we were OK,” Hoffman said at a rally Friday in St. Paul, at which Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was also present.

Asked about the allegations, a spokesperson for Flanagan said, “That’s a matter between Congresswoman Craig and the Hoffmans.”

A spokesperson for Craig said in a statement that “the claim is categorically false.”