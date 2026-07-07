The Trump Curse Is Real

Trump screwed all of NYC when he shut down Manhattan to go to game 3 of the NBA finals.

It destroyed the atmosphere, forced fans to get to MSG hours earlier and were forced to stay later and removed all watch parties.

It was no surprise when it was the only game the Knicks lost to San Antonio.

If this idiot wanted to appeal to FIFA on the red card, which he shouldn't have, he should have done it quietly, but this narcissist can't STFU.

This led to the world smearing the USMNT.

THE TRUMP EFFECT: The USA just lost to Belgium in the World Cup Round of 16 by a score of 4-1, right after Trump personally called FIFA to clear star striker Balogun to play. Sports fans are calling it the Trump curse. 1/ — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2026-07-07T02:01:06.742Z

He attended the Super Bowl and predicted a Chiefs win, but the Eagles blew them out. He was there when the Commanders hosted the Lions and lost at home. He watched from a suite as Miami fell in the College Football National Championship. 2/ — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2026-07-07T02:01:06.743Z

He sat in the owner’s suite when the Knicks snapped their huge playoff streak in NBA Finals Game 3. And he attended the Ryder Cup where Europe topped the US team. 3/3 — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2026-07-07T02:01:06.744Z

We aren't even talking about how he has cursed the entire country since his election.

Open thread