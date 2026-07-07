The Trump Curse Is Real

Trump screwed all of NYC when he shut down Manhattan to go to game 3 of the NBA finals.
It destroyed the atmosphere, forced fans to get to MSG hours earlier and were forced to stay later and removed all watch parties.
It was no surprise when it was the only game the Knicks lost to San Antonio.
If this idiot wanted to appeal to FIFA on the red card, which he shouldn't have, he should have done it quietly, but this narcissist can't STFU.
This led to the world smearing the USMNT.
We aren't even talking about how he has cursed the entire country since his election.
Open thread