Carl Paladino Wishes President Obama Dead Of Mad Cow And Michelle To Live With An Ape

Carl Paladino, Donald Trump's New York campaign co-chair didn't hesitate to sink to the lowest common denominator of human decency when he said he wished, "Obama catches mad cow disease and Michelle becomes male - again, and moves into a cave with a gorilla" for 2017.

These are Donald Trump's most loyal supporters.

These comments are beyond disgusting. They suggest some type of mental illness.

Artvoice asked 42 Buffalo locals: WHAT DO WE WANT FOR 2017?

Some responded by saying they hoped the Bills would make the playoffs, wishing for high speed rails, increased shopping, even the impeachment of Donald Trump, but nobody made the type of vile comments that Paladino offered.

Artvoice: What would you most like to happen in 2017? Carl Paladino: Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her. Artvoice: What would you most like to see go in 2017? Carl Paladino: Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla. Paladino verified to The Buffalo News that he did make the comments, while at the same time slamming News editors for inquiring. "Of course I did," he said Friday morning. "Tell them all to go f--- themselves."

This is very sick, even for Trump surrogates.

Do you want to drain the swamp of fools like Paldino?

