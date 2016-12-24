Relax, Carl Paladino Will Continue To Be Booked On Fox As A Moral Scold

Carl Paladino, who was the Republican candidate for governor of New York in 2010 and a co-chair of Donald Trump's campaign in the state this year, is at it again:

The Buffalo real estate developer who served as New York co-chair for Donald Trump’s campaign said his greatest hopes for 2017 are that President Barack Obama “dies” and that his wife Michelle is “set loose in the outback of Zimbabwe.” ... Paladino’s original comments to Artvoice are posted below: Artvoice: What would you most like to happen in 2017? Paladino: Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady [sic] cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.

Artvoice: What would you most like to see go in 2017? Paladino: Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.

More:

Paladino verified to The Buffalo News that he did make the comments, while at the same time slamming News editors for inquiring. "Of course I did," he said Friday morning. "Tell them all to go f--- themselves." "Tell that Rod Watson I made that comment just for him," he continued, referencing one of the News' black editors who is also a columnist.

This is just another day at the office for Paladino, who told The New York Observer in August that " there is no doubt [President Obama] is a Muslim, he is not a Christian," and said later in the month that Khizr Khan "doesn't deserve the title" of Gold Star parent. And, of course, Paladino is the guy who, during his 2010 campaign for governor, was revealed as a serial forwarder of pornographic and racist emails, including such gems as this:

as well as a video of dancing monkeys captioned "Obama Inauguration Rehearsal."

After that revelation, Paladino still won thirteen New York counties and more than 1.5 million votes -- 33.5% of the total vote. He was elected to the Buffalo school board this year.

And he's an occasional commenter on Fox -- in fact, he is sometimes a moral scold. Here he is on Fox denouncing Hillary Clinton aide Jennifer Palmieri and another Clinton ally for remarks made about high-profile right-wing Catholic converts in emails published by Wikileaks:

Short of appearing in public wearing full Klan regalia or a swastika armband, there's literally nothing a conservative can say or do that will lead to banishment from the right-wing pundit class. Paladino will remain in good standing on the right after the latest remarks. There are no consequences. Maybe Paladino will be forced to step down from the school board (though you'll notice that his Maine doppelganger, Paul Le Page, who actually got himself elected governor, is still in office after many offensive words and deeds). And maybe Paladino will lose again if he runs for governor in 2018, as he's threatening to do. But he'll always have a home on Fox.

Crossposted at No More Mr. Nice Blog