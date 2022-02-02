Texas Parent Demands School District Ban Michelle Obama's Book

A Texas parent is demanding that that a school district near Houston remove copies of a book about former First Lady Michelle Obama because it promotes "reverse racism."
A Texas parent is demanding that that a school district near Houston remove copies of a book about former First Lady Michelle Obama because it promotes "reverse racism."

NBC News reported this week that hundreds of books are being banned in schools in "an unprecedented effort by parents and conservative politicians in Texas to ban books dealing with race, sexuality and gender from schools."

An NBC News records request determined that at least one parent in Katy asked to ban a book about the former first lady.

"Another parent in Katy, a Houston suburb, asked the district to remove a children’s biography of Michelle Obama, arguing that it promotes “reverse racism” against white people, according to the records obtained by NBC News," the report said. "A parent in the Dallas suburb of Prosper wanted the school district to ban a children’s picture book about the life of Black Olympian Wilma Rudolph, because it mentions racism that Rudolph faced growing up in Tennessee in the 1940s. In the affluent Eanes Independent School District in Austin, a parent proposed replacing four books about racism, including 'How to Be an Antiracist,' by Ibram X. Kendi, with copies of the Bible."

