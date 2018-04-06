Michelle Obama Takes A Shot At Trump: Barack Was The 'Good Parent'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took a shot at the current cabal of corrupt and greedy people in the White House during a talk she gave at a women's leadership forum on Thursday.

"It was like having the ‘good parent’ at home," she said, referring to her husband's administration. "The responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time."

And now we have the other parent,” Obama observed. “We thought it’d feel fun — maybe it feels fun for now because we can eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules.”

Not all of us thought it would feel fun, and few of us think so now. It feels dark and evil and dangerous, as if we are all at risk from any number of different fronts, while the frat boys in Washington, D.C. party like it's 1985.

Kids raised by that "fun parent" know exactly what I'm talking about. They're the ones that had to grow up and raise their parent themselves in order to survive.

Every stinking corrupt Republican in that White House should be locked up for life, starting with the puppet in the Oval Office.