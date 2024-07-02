AOC: I'll File Articles Of Impeachment Against SCOTUS Members

“The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control,” the left-wing lawmaker wrote.
By Susie MadrakJuly 2, 2024

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said yesterday she’ll submit articles of impeachment against members of the U.S. Supreme Court when the House of Representatives is back in session. Via HuffPost:

“The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control,” the left-wing lawmaker wrote on X, formerly called Twitter. “Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture. I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s post followed the court’s ruling Monday that shields former President Donald Trump from prosecution stemming from “official acts” as president, with major implications for his pending trial on election subversion.

Last year, Ocasio-Cortez wanted to impeach conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after it was revealed that GOP megadonor Harlan Crow had funded trips for Thomas. But she didn’t follow through on filing articles, explaining that an impeachment or investigation was unlikely to advance in the Republican-controlled House.

