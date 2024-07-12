AOC Introduced Articles Of Impeachment Against Thomas And Alito

Keeping Justices Thomas' and Alito’s corruption under a harsh glare is exactly what is needed.
Credit: Crooks and Liars screenshot
By NewsHound Ellen

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s impeachment resolutions address the shady gifts Thomas and Alito failed to disclose, the political activities of Ginni Thomas and, perhaps worst of all, both justices’ refusals to recuse themselves from related cases.

In her statement, the congresswoman noted that such failures “amount to a deep transgression worthy of standard removal in any lower court, and would disqualify any nominee to the highest court from confirmation in the first place.”

“Given the court’s demonstrated inability to preserve its own legitimate conduct, it is incumbent upon Congress to contain the threat this poses to our democracy,” she continued. “Congress has a legal, moral, and democratic obligation to impeach.”

According to NBC News, the resolutions were co-sponsored by Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.

Yes, we all know the impeachment will almost certainly go nowhere given that the House is controlled by Republicans. The same is likely true for Sens. Whitehouse and Wyden’s demand for a special counsel to criminally investigate Thomas and Alito. But other than keeping Donald Trump from ever seeing the inside of the White House again, I can’t think of anything more important than restoring integrity and fairness to our nation’s highest court.

Putting the court on notice that Democrats are going to keep fighting the corruption is a good beginning.

