Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 'Clarence Thomas Should Resign'

Queens Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at Clarence Thomas after text messages between his wife, Ginnie, and Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows came to light.

The text messages show how deeply Ginni Thomas was involved in trying to overthrow the 2020 election.

AOC tweeted this earlier today.

Clarence Thomas should resign.



If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 29, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez is correct. Justice Thomas has refused to step aside which includes "at least 10 rulings concerning the 2020 presidential election, without any indication of him recusing."

Thomas was the only justice to vote against allowing the J6 Committee to obtain Trump-era White House records.

Many lawmakers are coming out against Clarence Thomas, while the right-wing either stays silent or claims he's a great guy. Ginni and Clarence as a couple are raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars from extreme right-wing groups.

At the minimum, Justice Thomas must recuse himself from all J6 investigations.

That's the minimum.