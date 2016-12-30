CNN Host Smacks Jeffrey Lord For Denying Russian Interference

Jeffrey Lord is, bar none, the very worst CNN pundit they have, and this segment is just further evidence of that.

During one of CNN's interminable and annoying panel discussions on the air, Lord dismissed Trump's lackadaisical attitude toward the intelligence community by saying he just wants all the facts.

Protip: If you want facts, get briefed, amirite?

Lord then pivoted to suggesting 17 separate agencies inside the intelligence community were just simply mistaken.

“I’m telling you these people can make mistakes,” he retorted.

Sciutto took that one down too, by reminding Lord that they can also be right. As an aside, if there was disagreement inside these agencies, I might question it too. But there isn't, and they've published evidence to prove their claims. Still, that doesn't stop Lord from being naive, which gets Sciutto's dander up.

Lord scolded, “There’s politics at play here. These bureaucracies are filled with politics every on occasion, so let’s not be naive about this.”

Who's the naive one there, buckwheat?

“It's a pretty broad charge to say that the 16 intelligence agencies are motivated here," Sciutto shot back. “You’re in affect saying that this assessment is based on politics!”

Strike two for Jeffrey Lord, who then turned to simply downplaying the impact it might have had on the election. Always a safe space, since it's not especially quantifiable as one single factor in the larger picture. Still, we don't really know whether the hack was limited to the DNC, or whether attempts to breach voter databases in key states also happened. Since those states are largely governed by Republicans, it's in their interests not to let us know what might have happened there.

But Lord wasn't content to draw a vague analogy. Instead, he dredged up the old "illegals voted" trope.

“If the story here is influence of non-citizens, Vladimir Putin, and Russians or whatever on the American government in an election, then that goes to every noncitizen who may have voted in America,” Lord insisted.

And again, Sciutto was having none of that, instead challenging Lord to prove his claim and provide solid evidence that " 2, 3 million people supposedly fake-ly voted in this election."

It took panelist Jonathan Tasini to break up the catfight, sending everyone back to their corners where Lord defiantly clung to his lies.

Jeffrey Lord is a gaslighting blowhard who should never, ever be allowed on the air to spout these lies.

This CNN model of putting extremists on a panel with sane people is a bad one. It gives that insanity a window out into the world, where viewers will believe lies even when they're shot down by others on the panel.

Yet CNN renewed Lord's contract through 2017, ensuring that he will have a safe space from which to spew his racism and lies onto the airwaves for receptive ears to hear.

