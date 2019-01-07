CNN's Jim Sciutto Wrongly Claims Democrats Seen As 'Obstructionists' Against Trump

Even though the newly elected Democratic House of Representatives have passed numerous bills in just a few days to reopen the federal government, CNN's Jim Sciutto improperly described them as being obstructionists and not fulfilling their midterm election mandate.

The Democratic Party only controls a one-third of the government, Jim. This blue wave midterm election was in part a total rebuke of Trump's xenophobic immigration policies and his disgusting use of migrant caravans to claim the United States of America was being invaded. He went on a 40-day campaign rally assault to drive those horrendous views to voters. Remember?

And yet, only the Democratic Party is tasked with always being forced to it act like the real adults in government.

Donald Trump shutdown the federal government after a bipartisan deal in Congress and the White House was agreed to because Rush Limbaugh had a hissy fit. Just ask Chris Wallace why Mitch McConnell has not been around much lately.

That's what you should be reporting, but instead, we get...

During a discussion on the government shutdown on CNN's Newsroom with Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, the co-host made these remarks.

Matt Lewis incorrectly claimed that both parties want to appease their base, so there is no incentive to get a deal done except for GOP Senators that are up for re-election in 2020.

Then Sciutto came in to reinforce the both siderist claim.

Sciutto said, "To be fair, there are risks for Democrats here as well. This wave election, they were elected to change things in Washington, to get things done. They have an ambitious agenda that extends far beyond immigration here. Do they not have the risk of being portrayed as obstructionists here, rather than doers?"

To be fair to whom? Certainly not this corrupt White House.

The only risks that Democrats face are if the mainstream media and the Beltway 500 will accurately report these events instead of trying to find some "middle ground of blame" to go around.

Nah #BothSidesDont believe Trump's con. #BothSidesDont act as puppets to Limbaugh and Coulter. #BothSidesDont forget Trump's promise that Mexico is gonna pay for his wall. https://t.co/Zd8uyqJL79

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Frances Langum (@bluegal) January 7, 2019

Democrats were elected in the Blue Wave

to try and save healthcare, which includes covering pre-existing conditions,

to actually be a congressional check on an unbridled Trump and his administration,

to protect the Mueller investigations and

to stop Trump's xenophobic border policies.

"Obstructing Trump" is a big part of that push for better policies, and I never heard the media complain when Republicans did so, ever.

After years of Conservative/Republican obstructionism in Congress in which they actually stole a Supreme Court seat, used crazy vilifications, spread wild conspiracy theories and outright lies to destroy Pres. Obama, they still are taken much more seriously as a political party by the Beltway media.

Donald Trump soiled himself before he ran for president by claiming he had evidence that Barack Obama wasn't born in the United States -- and yet even after lie after lie after lie, the media hang on his every word.