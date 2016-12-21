Corey Lewandowski Launches 'Outside' Lobbying Firm For Trump

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Corey Lewandowski Launches 'Outside' Lobbying Firm For Trump

Yeah there's no conflict of interest, ethical issues, levels of concern, about this at all.

Corey Lewandowski and another former Trump campaign staffer, Barry Bennett, are forming "Avenue Strategies," a full-service political consultancy firm.

Lots of former campaign staffers do this, but not usually when their candidate wins. And not with this paragraph in their announcement:

"I will always be President-elect Trump's biggest supporter. After considering multiple opportunities within the Administration, I informed him and his team I think I can best help him outside the formal structure of government."

So Corey considered multiple White House jobs and told Donald he'd do better in as a political consultant outside "the formal structure of government"?

You mean the structure that requires background checks, financial disclosure statements, and is subject to congressional oversight? THAT structure?

Or the structure that makes you have to share a work roof with Steve Bannon?

Is your new office gonna have a "Goodie Room," Corey?

PS. Driftglass notes:

Someone should remind Corey to file a change of address form with the CNN human resources department.

It's a little thing, but it'll save him all kinds of headaches down the road.


Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV