Corey Lewandowski Launches 'Outside' Lobbying Firm For Trump

Proud to launch our new venture today to support @realDonaldTrump achieve his agenda in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/ZEot6IrvJ4 — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) December 21, 2016

Yeah there's no conflict of interest, ethical issues, levels of concern, about this at all.

Corey Lewandowski and another former Trump campaign staffer, Barry Bennett, are forming "Avenue Strategies," a full-service political consultancy firm.

Lots of former campaign staffers do this, but not usually when their candidate wins. And not with this paragraph in their announcement:

"I will always be President-elect Trump's biggest supporter. After considering multiple opportunities within the Administration, I informed him and his team I think I can best help him outside the formal structure of government."

So Corey considered multiple White House jobs and told Donald he'd do better in as a political consultant outside "the formal structure of government"?

You mean the structure that requires background checks, financial disclosure statements, and is subject to congressional oversight? THAT structure?

Or the structure that makes you have to share a work roof with Steve Bannon?

Is your new office gonna have a "Goodie Room," Corey?

PS. Driftglass notes:

Someone should remind Corey to file a change of address form with the CNN human resources department.

It's a little thing, but it'll save him all kinds of headaches down the road.