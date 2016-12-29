Obama Expels Diplomats, Issues Sanctions On Russia
President Obama issued a sweeping set of sanctions against Russian agencies and individuals for their role in the hacking of the DNC and other election interference today, going after the head of Russian intelligence by name, among others. Here is that list of entities and individuals.
targets of new US sanctions on Russia for meddling in the 2016 elections pic.twitter.com/CnChcjIeL9
— Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) December 29, 2016
In his executive order, Obama said economic penalties for these individuals and organizations are the result of their "tampering with, altering, or causing a misappropriation of information with the purpose or effect of interfering with or undermining election processes or institutions."
Obama promised more to come, too.
"These actions are not the sum total of our response to Russia’s aggressive activities," the President declared. "We will continue to take a variety of actions at a time and place of our choosing, some of which will not be publicized."
In a separate action, the United States expelled 35 Russian diplomats in Maryland and Washington, DC, closing off access to their compounds.
CNBC:
The United States on Thursday expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland in response to a campaign of harassment by Russia against American diplomats in Moscow, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.
The U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the Russian diplomats would be given 72 hours to leave the United States. Access to the two compounds will be denied to all Russian officials as of noon on Friday, the official added.
"These actions were taken to respond to Russian harassment of American diplomats and actions by the diplomats that we have assessed to be not consistent with diplomatic practice," the official told Reuters.
Comments