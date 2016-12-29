Obama Expels Diplomats, Issues Sanctions On Russia

President Obama issued a sweeping set of sanctions against Russian agencies and individuals for their role in the hacking of the DNC and other election interference today, going after the head of Russian intelligence by name, among others. Here is that list of entities and individuals.

targets of new US sanctions on Russia for meddling in the 2016 elections pic.twitter.com/CnChcjIeL9 — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) December 29, 2016

In his executive order, Obama said economic penalties for these individuals and organizations are the result of their "tampering with, altering, or causing a misappropriation of information with the purpose or effect of interfering with or undermining election processes or institutions."

Obama promised more to come, too.

"These actions are not the sum total of our response to Russia’s aggressive activities," the President declared. "We will continue to take a variety of actions at a time and place of our choosing, some of which will not be publicized."

In a separate action, the United States expelled 35 Russian diplomats in Maryland and Washington, DC, closing off access to their compounds.

CNBC: