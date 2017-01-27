Chris Cuomo Destroys VoteStand's Illegal Vote Claims

Gregg Phillips, founder of Votestand, an advocacy group trying to prove millions of non-citizens voted illegally in the presidential election, got eviscerated by CNN host Chris Cuomo when he refused to show information or methodology that he says verifies his claims.

Some of their banter went like this.

Cuomo, "Either you know or you don't. I'm hearing that you think you'll be able to show it."

Phillips, "No, what you're hearing is that I know, you just don't believe that I know.'

Cuomo, "This is a very silly circle we're going in. You say you can prove it and I say 'Okay, I trust you. You can prove it, show me' and you say 'I will,' but you're not."

It continued on and on.

Cuomo said, "Why can I believe your conclusion if you won't show me your method or means or analysis."

After some back and forth, Cuomo said, "You understand logically, that doesn't go together?"

Phillips replied, You can still reach a conclusion and then still verify."

Cuomo, "How do you know you're right?"

Phillips, "That's exactly what we're doing.."

Cuomo, "Shouldn't you have waited to say you know for sure?"

After being humiliated, Phillips replied, "I'm not a politician. I'm just a guy. We're volunteers man."

This is how the entire fourteen-minute interview went.

Phillips made a splash in right wing circles, including Alex Jones when he tweeted this in November.

We have verified more than three million votes cast by non-citizens.



We are joining .@TrueTheVote to initiate legal action. #unrigged — Gregg Phillips (@JumpVote) November 13, 2016

In his tweets he said he had already verified his data, but on CNN he refused to re;ease any of his findings and then admitted they weren't finished yet.

Phillips gave bizarre methodology and after saying they had verified all these illegals votes then said he needed several months to collate all his data.

Here's another charlatan that Trump is normalizing and transmitting because he made unfounded claims that Trump wants to believe are true.

Look forward to seeing final results of VoteStand. Gregg Phillips and crew say at least 3,000,000 votes were illegal. We must do better!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

Back in November, The Statesman proved Phillips was a carnival barker when he told them,

Phillips’ tweet was a statement of what he thinks he will be able to prove once he is able to analyze True the Vote’s 50-state, 180 million registered voter database when it is updated to reflect the election — not a statement, as it sounded, of what he was able to prove right now. Any legal action will wait for a Trump Justice Department.Phillips said he thought Twitter allowed that kind of latitude. “When did a tweet become news?” Phillips told the American-Statesman. “I’m just like a guy. I’m an ordinary guy. There are billions of tweets every single day and because somebody picked it up, made something of something I wrote, all of a sudden the president-elect is talking about me?”

Poor baby.

We are living in The Age of Fraud.