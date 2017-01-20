Chris Matthews: 'Hard To Fire Son-In-Law, Mussolini Had Them Executed'

During the run-up to the swearing in of President Trump, MSNBC's Chris Matthews had some words of warning to Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner.

Matthews said, "It's hard, Rachel, it's hard to fire your son-in-law,that's the tricky part. But Mussolini had a great solution to that. He had them executed."

Rachel Maddow laughingly replied, "Jesus, Chris."

Mathews continued, "So if I were Jared, I'd be a little careful."

Maddow said, "All the people who were waiting for the mention of Mussolini have just started drinking..."

There you go, Jared!

And tone it down, Tweety. The Secret Service investigates comments like that.