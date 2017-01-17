C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Rebel Kind

By Dale Merrill
A large section of the country got hit with slow moving ice storm the last couple of days. In the midwest and the northern states, a lot of people get through winter by thinking about the warm weather that will eventually (hopefully at least) arrive again.

Ann Arbor, Michigan based band Rebel Kind make the kind of music for such thoughts. Their new album, Just For Fools, was just released in cold December but the music is wispy, scruffy and summery.

What are you listening to tonight?


