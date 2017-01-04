Colbert And Jesus Christ School Donald Trump On Twitter

At least our only source of sanity against a media hell bent on normalizing Donald Trump as a legitimately elected PEOTUS has returned to the teevee. The Late Show's Stephen Colbert is back to his usual acerbic and brilliantly funny antics and boy do we appreciate the humor. The imminent Inauguration has us all feeling a little queasy and this remedy showed up in the nick of time.

Colbert didn't let Donnie off the hook, and eviscerated his immature New Year's Eve tweet in typical fashion. But of course, Donald cranked out another petty, unpresidential and unprecedented post for his rubes.

COLBERT: Donald Trump tweeted this message of unity. In the holiday spirit, Donald Trump is loving his enemies. It reminds me of Jesus' famous tweet. Not sure what gospel that is from.

Stephen elaborated on this theme by showing some samples of the new product from the Trump brand, greeting cards, inspired by his infamous sentiments.

Trump's hallmark of sending well wishes while simultaneously insulting your enemies, is the basis of a new line of exclusive Trump Greeting Cards.

Happy Cinco De Mayo on the front, inside the card read: "I'll take a taco bowl, get out of the country. Love!"

Condolences on the passing of your beloved husband. Inside the card: "He was a loser anyway, I like spouses who don't die."

To my daughter on her birthday. Inside, "I think you're hot, Love!"

The absurdity of this man is also not lost on some of his contemporaries like Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah and Conan O'Brien. It would be wise to get your news from these comedians, Teen Vogue, and our resistance comrade, Keith Olbermann, as they see this travesty of Democracy for what it is: pure insanity. When will the major networks catch on?