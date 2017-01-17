Devastating CBO Report On ACA Repeal Leaves Republicans Scrambling

The CBO just released the numbers on the impact of repealing the Affordable Care Act without any replacement, and they're ugly.

According to the report, 18 million will lose their insurance in the first year, with up to 32 million losing insurance in the years following.

Worse yet, the CBO expects premiums to double under the plan Congress passed last year and President Obama vetoed.

This is a problem for Trump, who has promised everyone will have insurance they can afford. Further, the CBO is run by a hand-picked Republican right now, so they can't even claim it was a rigged study.

What to do, what to do...Maybe not repeal it?

Also...keep up the protests. They matter.

Update: Here's a good count on the death toll if they succeed in repealing the ACA.