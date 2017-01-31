DeVos Family Funded Law Center Promoting Muslim Ban

As the committee vote nears for Betsy DeVos' confirmation, information has come to light about some of her family's donations -- including her own foundation -- to extreme right-wing organizations, one of which is quite supportive of Trump's Muslim ban.

The Thomas More Law Center is a far-right legal resource for right-wingers. It inserts itself, via litigation, into politically charged issues. Two of its most recent cases include defending North Carolina's horrible bathroom bill (HB2), and Tennessee's objection to the refugee resettlement program.

The last case is a typical one for the Thomas More Center which has consistently fearmongered around the alleged and largely imagined threat of Islam in the United States. In 2016, they sued a Maryland school district for issuing a “no-trespass” order to a parent who irately phoned his daughter’s high school after learning that her lesson plans on Islam presented the religion as peaceful.

The Dick and Betsy DeVos Foundation has largely gone dark on recent funding for right-wing causes, but from 2001 through 2003, their foundation donated $65,000 to the Thomas More Law Center.

Since Trump issued his Muslim ban, the Thomas More Center has been tweeting articles which support the ban. Given that Betsy DeVos is a fundamentalist who wishes to theocratize our education department, why isn't this more of an issue?

This is why she shouldn't be confirmed. DeVos doesn't just believe in theocracy; she's actively funding it.