Donald Trump Admits Russia Was Involved In Hacking U.S.

It took a long time, but in his first press conference Donald Trump admitted what the entire American intelligence services have been saying, "As far as hacking, I think it was Russia."

Donald Trump finally held his first press conference which customarily happens as soon as a candidate becomes the president-elect, but Trump refused and after answering a couple of questions left the stage after roughly twenty minutes.

Was this the shortest presidential press conference in history?

Trump also blamed other countries like China for hacking as well and then attacked the DNC for having terrible security.

The first question that was asked regarded the two page report that CNN broke on Tuesday.

Reporter, "Did the heads of the intelligence agencies provide you with the two-page summary of these unsubstantiated allegations? And secondly to that, on the broader picture, do you accept their opinion that Vladimir Putin ordered the hack of the DNC and the attempted hack of the RNC?

And if you do, how will that color your attempts to build a relationship with a leader who has been accused of committing an act of espionage against the United States?"

Trump said that he couldn't talk about the meeting because it was classified and said he didn't see the two page report in the meeting, "I saw the information; I read the information outside of that meeting. It’s all fake news. It’s phony stuff. It didn’t happen."

He continued, "So, I will tell you that not within the meeting, but outside of the meeting, somebody released it. It should have never been — number one, shouldn’t have even entered paper. But it should have never have been released. But I read what was released and I think it’s a disgrace. I think it’s an absolute disgrace."

And on Russia's influence during the election he said, "As far as hacking, I think it was Russia. But I think we also get hacked by other countries and other people."

When asked later if he would get rid of President Obama's sanctions on Russia, he refused to say but wondered why having a great relationship with Putin would be a bad idea.

Donald Trump and his campaign relied on unsubstantiated lies, rumors, leaks from the FBI and phony stories from disreputable characters like Alex Jones, Rudy Giuliani, and Roger Stone and now he's whining that news shouldn't have been released.

Calling CNN fake news is just the beginning, folks.