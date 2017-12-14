Russian Hackers ReRouted Google And Apple Cloud Traffic For 2 Hours Yesterday

We lost Net Neutrality today.

And...we have a so-called president who is so compromised (allegedly), that he'll do nothing about this:

Internet traffic coming into and out of Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and other companies was briefly redirected through a Russian provider on Wednesday, in what appears to have been a deliberate move.

Deliberate as in hacked.

The autonomous Russian system that performed the hijack, known as AS39523, was previously inactive for years except for another BGP incident in August that involved Google. It's unknown what might been done with data if the latest redirect was deliberate, since much or all of it would've been protected by encryption that has yet to be defeated, at least according to public knowledge. An attacker could conceivably have figured out decryption, attempted to crack it, or may be storing the data for future attacks.

As one commenter put it:

This was likely a test of a future cyber-attack on our nation. And, it is yet ANOTHER example of how our internet is not a private, for-profit network -- but a national asset essential to our future and our security. Instead of being abandoned and turned over to others for their fun and profit, it needs to be carefully governed, regulated, protected and nurtured by our government.

Isn't there a Defense Department in the United States of America? I thought the government was supposed to protect the US from foreign attacks?

Instead, we've got a severely compromised so-called president who isn't paying attention to anything.