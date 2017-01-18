Donald Trump Really Said This: 'I Don't Like Tweeting'

President-elect Donald Trump was asked if he was still going to use Twitter on Fox and Friends and he replied, "I don't like tweeting,' but feels the media is dishonest and '...it's my only way that I can counter act."

Ainsley Earhardt, co-host of Fox and Friends interviewed Donald Trump and they played snippets throughout the show.

Earhardt's questions ranged from Rep. John Lewis, who Trump continued to attack to all those boycotting the inauguration and how all the dress shops are out of clothes in D.C., because his event is so incredible.

He said, "I was told some of the dress shops in Washington, you can't get a dress anymore."

Earhardt then asked, "What about Twitter? You gonna continue to tweet?

Trump replied, "Yeah, look, I don't like tweeting. I have other things I could be doing, but I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press and it's my only way that I can counter act."

Trump and his camp constantly promoted his love of Twitter on the campaign trail and often boasted how popular he was there so I doubt anyone believes he doesn't like Twitter, especially when he's up at 3 am tweeting attacks on his rivals.

Rep. John Lewis isn't part of the "dishonest media" at all, but Trump found his way to vehemently attacking the civil rights icon...on Twitter.

Also, he has a whole communications department at his disposal that can actually respond to any and all comments made in the press or on social media about him, his policies and his non-supporters. As President, he doesn't need Twitter at all.

Sean Spicer, the new press secretary had no problem defending Trump without Twitter, when he said this about Rep. Lewis, "Look, this is something I would be arguing the same, whether it was a Republican or Democrat, Barack Obama or Bill Clinton. You do not treat the president-elect or any major figure in that way. It’s childish and disrespectful."

But Trump loves Twitter, and loves creating chaos.

By the way, the Washington Post refuted Trump's remarks that his inauguration event is so awesome, there are no dresses left to be bought in D.C.

And in a new poll by NBC/WSJ, 70% of Americans say that "Trump's use of Twitter is a bad idea, and only nine percent say they strongly support his use of the 140-character medium to announce policy positions and express his personal point of view."

"Sixty-nine percent of respondents in the survey said that Trump's tweeting is bad, agreeing with the statement that "in an instant, messages can have unintended major implications without careful review."