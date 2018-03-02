Trump Spends 'Executive Time' Hate-Tweeting Alex, Oops, Alec Baldwin

Good thing the so-called president is up early to deal with Russia's apparently new nuclear threat, along with a crashing stock market (caused by him) and a chaotic White House (ditto).

Oh nevermind of course he was rage-tweeting about something stupid.

The amount of grammatical errors in this one tweet attack on Alec Baldwin is borderline seizure-inducing.



I also just typed Alex Bald... and my phone immediately changed it to Alec. pic.twitter.com/PoeaeoD1tR — Schatz (@emjbourne) March 2, 2018

But he finally fixed the spellings:

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

And was this tweeting in response to a Hollywood Reporter interview with Baldwin?

A tweet from Alec Baldwin's Foundation?

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

I don't think it could be anything related to Fox and Friends OH WAIT

Oh sweet Jesus.



At 4:24 am, Fox & Friends First ran a segment about Alec Baldwin saying he was tired of playing Trump on SNL. An hour later, Trump tweeting an attack on him.



Left, Fox & Friends First, 4:24 am

Right, Trump, 5:42 am pic.twitter.com/M3mBwTmMN1 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 2, 2018

The so-called president is a child.

Here's some good bits of Alec Baldwin playing Trump, just to rub it in.