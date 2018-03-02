Trump Spends 'Executive Time' Hate-Tweeting Alex, Oops, Alec Baldwin

Good thing the so-called president is up early to deal with Russia's apparently new nuclear threat, along with a crashing stock market (caused by him) and a chaotic White House (ditto).

Oh nevermind of course he was rage-tweeting about something stupid.

But he finally fixed the spellings:

And was this tweeting in response to a Hollywood Reporter interview with Baldwin?

A tweet from Alec Baldwin's Foundation?

I don't think it could be anything related to Fox and Friends OH WAIT

The so-called president is a child.

Here's some good bits of Alec Baldwin playing Trump, just to rub it in.


Comments

