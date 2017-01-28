Governor Abbott Is Trying To Shoot The Sheriff

Travis County (think Austin) Sheriff is a fine woman named Sally Hernandez.

Sheriff Hernandez issued a state meant saying that the County of Travis has an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policy. “The purpose of this policy is to promote public safety through continued Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) enforcement of all Texas criminal laws, to protect and serve all residents of Travis County regardless of their immigration status, and to ensure the continued participation of victims and witnesses regardless of their immigration status.”

Governor Greg Abbott is threatening her. Yes, the duly elected Sheriff. He is threatening her because she believes that protecting the citizens in Travis County is more important than rounding up undocumented workers. In fact, she campaigned on that and won.

Abbott wrote a strongly-worded letter.

In the letter, Abbott also made clear that he intends to make an example out of Hernandez during the 85th Legislative Session that started earlier this month. Abbott is set to lay out his priorities in his State of the State address, which is scheduled for Jan. 31.

He’s gonna make an example of her. Honey, she already is an example of what strong women with a solid education can accomplish. I’m placing my bet that she’s going to make and example of lily-livered whiny baby Abbott.

Abbott better bring more than Dan Patrick and the crappiest lawyers in the state working for Ken Paxton to mess with this woman.