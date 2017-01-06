Hannity V. Scarborough: Wingnuttia Goes To The Mattresses

When The Stupids fight, we all win...

You routinely treated leaked reports abt Clinton as fact. Now bad report for Trump emerges & your concern is leaks.https://t.co/BlQgs8SaYJ — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 6, 2017

Trump is dead wrong on Russia and I've always said it. What you state here is misleading at best. A lie at worst. Give up. #WisconsinNice https://t.co/NP4BK6WJ5X — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 6, 2017

The only thing that is really "repulsive" is you calling yourself a "conservative". You are the poster child for "establishment". https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017

Joe, Is it a betrayal and repulsive that you keep asking Fox to hire you without telling your current employer? https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017

So Mr "repulsive Joe" why didn't NBC go interview @wikileaks? By the way at Fox (where u want to work) we let the audience decide!!! https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017

Joe, what's really repulsive is the pathetically low ratings you have on network that colluded with @HillaryClinton. https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017

Joe, you say you are a "real conservative"! Was NBC's coverage of the election last year "repulsive" to you? Are you proud of MSNBC? https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017

Don't worry about these Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Wingnuts. Sure they seem to be clobbering each other now, but the teevee executives who created these meatheads just will just reattach their big, dumb noggins and back into the ring they'll go. It's all part of the fun!

Originally posted at driftglass