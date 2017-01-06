Hannity V. Scarborough: Wingnuttia Goes To The Mattresses

By driftglass
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

When The Stupids fight, we all win...

Don't worry about these Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Wingnuts. Sure they seem to be clobbering each other now, but the teevee executives who created these meatheads just will just reattach their big, dumb noggins and back into the ring they'll go. It's all part of the fun!

Originally posted at driftglass


Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV