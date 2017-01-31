Jeffrey Lord Admits Muslim Ban: 'We're Not Being Attacked By A Bunch Of Episcopalians"

Trump super surrogate Jeffrey Lord had a bad morning promoting propaganda on CNN when he went off track after saying Trump's ban is against "radical Islam" and when asked how refugees figured into it, he admitted, "Because we're not being attacked by a bunch of Episcopalians."

This prompted host Chris Cuomo to say, "Ahhh, there it is. There it is!"

Lord was on to defend Trump's Muslim ban or travel ban or extreme vetting and he used one of his common tricks of talking to Trump supporters and claiming how this confirms Trump's actions.

CNN New Day co-host Cuomo explained that Trump's team are making people feel afraid, but not on the facts since most of the terrorists have not come from the seven targeted areas included in the travel ban.

Lord said, "I mean people here in this part of Pennsylvania at least and Pennsylvania voted for him, get it. They understand it. They are concerned, they are concerned for safety, and it's as basic as that."

Chris kept pushing back on the facts until Lord cried, "I'm not sure you hear how you sound. the way -- the way what you just said sounds, it's like people are hearing, okay, let's wait until we get a whole bunch of dead people and then we'll do it. They are not going to go down that road."

Cuomo replied, "I get that that works for you. I get it...here's what I'm saying, if you are going to ban people, if you are going to keep me safe, keep me safe from the people who want to hurt me --put Saudi Arabia on the list cause that's where all the 9/11 people came from. You didn't do that? Why? Make me safe from the real threat, Jeffrey. If someone is trying to break into the house, don't take my house cat and throw it out the window. Stop the guy at the window."

Here's where Lord got into trouble.

Lord replied, "How many times has he [Trump] said that the real threat is radical Islam? Radical Islam."

Cuomo shot back, "Fine, use the language that you like."

"You want to divide people geographically," Lord replied. "I'm saying what he's targeting is radical Islam, something he has talked about endlessly."

Co-host Camerota then asked, "And how do refugees fit into that argument, Jeffrey?"

Lord replied, "Because we're not being attacked by a bunch of Episcopalians."

Boom, there it is!

And by the way, Trump and his team are trying to mask their Muslim ban by making the executive order all about geography to mask their true intentions, Jeffrey.

They proposed those seven countries, not Chris Cuomo.