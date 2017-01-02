Joe And Mika At Mar-A-Lago Party; Joe Gets Defensive On Twitter

Don't get me started about how much Joe Scarborough is connected to Donald Trump.

Why is @JoeNBC having a Twitter meltdown and attacking reporters while insisting, "I'm good"? #Projection https://t.co/wNmFhqyA33 — Jon Hutson (@JonHutson) January 2, 2017

Readers of C&L are all too familiar with the "you've been supporters" comment during the primaries, the hot mic that showed absolute collusion on questions and campaign strategy between the Morning Joe hosts and Trump, and the off-hand "I know you talk to him regularly" slip by Reince Priebus, Trump chief of staff.

Morning Joe IS Trump TV.

And then Mika and Joe show up at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve for a ...business meeting?

Who is playing whom, Joe Scarborough?

2. Around 7pm, I had a preset meeting with PEOTUS before his party trying to set up an interview (much like reporters at CBS & NYT do. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

3. The event was black tie. Both Mika and I were in casual clothes, did not attend the party, and left before any "partying" began. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

4. Nothing that Mika and I did in setting up this meeting was any different than what all good reporters and news hosts try to do daily. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

5. Anyone suggesting otherwise is a hypocrite who ignores what great journalists from Ben Bradlee to Tom Brokaw have done for years. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

Great, bring up two more multimillionaire "journalists" who party with rich politicos. It's not just arranging a pre-interview set-up during a New Year's Eve Party at the resort owned by the President-elect, all of which I can hardly type without getting barf on my keyboard.

6. I hope we get the interview. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

What difference does it make if you get the interview or not, when the President-elect has Mika on speed dial, and can just drop a (NUCLEAR) bomb, or all of them, into the national conversation while you two sit in your pajamas on air?

BREAKING: Trump to #morningjoe on the nukes tweet: 'Let it be an arms race' https://t.co/X9FMNtgKPK

Is that why BOTH of you showed up at the resort? Did you drive home afterwards? I'm thinking not. After all, Joe Scarborough, you were at Mar-A-Lago as a guest at the resort last Christmas. It's your place for the holidays now? From last year:

@katiepack Joe Scarborough spent the week of Christmas at Trump's Mar a Lago in Palm Beach too. The relationship there is beyond friendly — Robert Hoover (@_RobertHoover) February 10, 2016

@jimgeraghty @JoeNBC Joe how discounted was your week stay at Mar a Lago Christmas week 2015? Joe is bought and paid for. — Robert Hoover (@_RobertHoover) June 6, 2016

I don't care that after the meeting you watched movies with your kids. You were at the New Year's Eve Resort owned by the President-elect either to beg for an interview or to "set one up" about which you should be completely transparent and you are not.

Do you pre-arrange the questions you will ask?

Do you pre-arrange the questions you won't ask?

How was ROOM SERVICE BREAKFAST?

Why no press conferences? Why no tax returns? Why no accountability for POLICY?

Everything. Trump. Gets. Away. With. Is. Your. Fault. Joe. Scarborough.