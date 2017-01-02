Joe And Mika At Mar-A-Lago Party; Joe Gets Defensive On Twitter

By Frances Langum
Joe And Mika At Mar-A-Lago Party; Joe Gets Defensive On Twitter

Don't get me started about how much Joe Scarborough is connected to Donald Trump.

Readers of C&L are all too familiar with the "you've been supporters" comment during the primaries, the hot mic that showed absolute collusion on questions and campaign strategy between the Morning Joe hosts and Trump, and the off-hand "I know you talk to him regularly" slip by Reince Priebus, Trump chief of staff.

Morning Joe IS Trump TV.

And then Mika and Joe show up at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve for a ...business meeting?

Who is playing whom, Joe Scarborough?

Great, bring up two more multimillionaire "journalists" who party with rich politicos. It's not just arranging a pre-interview set-up during a New Year's Eve Party at the resort owned by the President-elect, all of which I can hardly type without getting barf on my keyboard.

What difference does it make if you get the interview or not, when the President-elect has Mika on speed dial, and can just drop a (NUCLEAR) bomb, or all of them, into the national conversation while you two sit in your pajamas on air?

Is that why BOTH of you showed up at the resort? Did you drive home afterwards? I'm thinking not. After all, Joe Scarborough, you were at Mar-A-Lago as a guest at the resort last Christmas. It's your place for the holidays now? From last year:

I don't care that after the meeting you watched movies with your kids. You were at the New Year's Eve Resort owned by the President-elect either to beg for an interview or to "set one up" about which you should be completely transparent and you are not.

Do you pre-arrange the questions you will ask?

Do you pre-arrange the questions you won't ask?

How was ROOM SERVICE BREAKFAST?

Why no press conferences? Why no tax returns? Why no accountability for POLICY?

armed_rebellion.png

Everything. Trump. Gets. Away. With. Is. Your. Fault. Joe. Scarborough.

