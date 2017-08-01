Kellyanne Conway: WikiLeaks Emails Had An Effect On Campaign -- But No Impact On Election

Gaslighting Trump campaign manager and soon-to-be White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told CNN's State of the Union host Jake Tapper this Sunday that the stolen DNC emails publicized by WikiLeaks had an effect on the Trump campaign, while denying they had any impact on the overall presidential election.

As Think Progress reported this weekend:

Donald Trump mentioned the Wikileaks emails at least 164 times over the last month of the campaign as part of his argument against Hillary Clinton. But desperate to avoid any taint to the legitimacy of Trump’s election, Trump now claims they had “absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election.”

That didn't stop Conway from doing her best to downplay the fact that the leaks helped to get her boss elected: